Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mattel by 1,807.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

