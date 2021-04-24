Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Lowered by Analyst

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $13.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $13.24.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSU. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,783.43.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,838.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,772.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,638.21. The stock has a market cap of C$38.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.43. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,310.61 and a twelve month high of C$1,921.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

