Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CPE stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.