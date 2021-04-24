Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

