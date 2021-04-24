Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.56). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $308,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

