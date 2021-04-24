Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$66.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.82. The company has a market cap of C$38.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$43.04 and a one year high of C$66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Insiders have sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last three months.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.