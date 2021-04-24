Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

