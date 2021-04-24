Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XEC. Barclays raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

XEC opened at $62.62 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.