PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $246.60

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 270.70 ($3.54). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 327,678 shares.

PZC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.76. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 297.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

