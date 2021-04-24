Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $207,422.28 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $44.97 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

