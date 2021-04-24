Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Shares of PSA opened at $276.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $277.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

