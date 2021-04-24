Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

