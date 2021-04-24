ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRPH. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Dawson James started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

