Prometeus Trading Down 27.9% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $8.50 or 0.00016974 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $52.01 million and $300,524.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00647784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.41 or 0.07712965 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

