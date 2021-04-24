Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

