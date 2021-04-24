Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 877.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

