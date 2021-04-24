Private Ocean LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

