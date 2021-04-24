Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,258 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

