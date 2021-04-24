Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.