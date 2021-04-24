Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,226 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,561,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 139,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after buying an additional 54,440 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,454 shares of company stock worth $424,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTCT. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

