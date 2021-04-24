Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.27 $40.92 million $0.55 20.05 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.11 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pretium Resources and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 5 4 0 2.44 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.84, suggesting a potential upside of 61.77%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 15.38% 16.09% 9.83% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats EMX Royalty on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

