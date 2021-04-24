Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $772,250.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

