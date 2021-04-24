PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

