PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

