PrairieView Partners LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000.

FNDF stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

