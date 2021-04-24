PrairieView Partners LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4,587.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

