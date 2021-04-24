PrairieView Partners LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

