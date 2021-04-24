PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,732 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $29.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

