PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VUG stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

