PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.26. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.16.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 177.54%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

