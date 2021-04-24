Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.66

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $12.63. Prada shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

