PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

PPD stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PPD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

