Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of POOL opened at $419.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1 year low of $203.23 and a 1 year high of $426.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

