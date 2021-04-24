Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $419.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.22.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

