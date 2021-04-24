Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $778.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.