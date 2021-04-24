Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $65,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $174.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $175.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

