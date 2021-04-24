Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $103,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

EMR opened at $92.46 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

