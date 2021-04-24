Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Shares of 617 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

