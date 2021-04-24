Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 798 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $61.86 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

