Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

