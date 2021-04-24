Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

