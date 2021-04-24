Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NCBS stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $794.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

