Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

