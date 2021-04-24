Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.