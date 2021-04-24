Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.41.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,792 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

