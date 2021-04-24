Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.73. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,073,433 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.