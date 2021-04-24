Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PGSVY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pgs Asa from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pgs Asa has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PGSVY opened at $0.65 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

