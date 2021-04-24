Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 24,389,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

