Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.30 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.