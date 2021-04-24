Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $556.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

